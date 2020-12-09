Two Sigma Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 15,932 The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in The Macerich by 5.5% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 24,562,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,727 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Macerich by 27.6% during the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,255,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,473 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Macerich by 91.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,707,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,316,000 after purchasing an additional 815,022 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Macerich by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,822,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,811,000 after purchasing an additional 447,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in The Macerich by 205.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 628,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 423,060 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAC. ValuEngine cut shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet cut shares of The Macerich from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Macerich from $6.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.27.

The Macerich stock opened at $11.96 on Wednesday. The Macerich Company has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $26.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -132.87 and a beta of 1.78.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.69). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $185.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The Macerich’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. The Macerich’s payout ratio is 16.95%.

About The Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

