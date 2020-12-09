Two Sigma Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 17,905 PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 38.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,959,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,501,000 after buying an additional 4,726,129 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 11.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,884,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,552,000 after purchasing an additional 922,090 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in PBF Energy by 163.6% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,137,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,131,000 after buying an additional 1,947,347 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the third quarter worth $12,663,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 23.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,907,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,854,000 after acquiring an additional 367,587 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF stock opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $33.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.31. The stock has a market cap of $927.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.30). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post -9.06 EPS for the current year.

PBF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. CSFB downgraded PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PBF Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.02.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $698,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Nimbley bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,913.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 190,000 shares of company stock worth $1,229,750 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

