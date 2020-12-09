Two Sigma Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS)

Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its holdings in Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,939 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in Genius Brands International were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Genius Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Brands International during the second quarter worth $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genius Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genius Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Genius Brands International by 156.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 18,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GNUS opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.85 and a quick ratio of 7.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.83. Genius Brands International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $11.73.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Genius Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Genius Brands International Company Profile

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Rainbow Rangers, an animated series about the adventures of seven magical girls; Llama Llama, an animated series; SpacePop is a music and fashion driven animated property; Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.

