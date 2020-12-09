Two Sigma Securities LLC Buys New Holdings in PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM)

Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLM. Mairs & Power Inc. increased its stake in PolyMet Mining by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 1,000,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in PolyMet Mining by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 223,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 60,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PolyMet Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PolyMet Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSEAMERICAN:PLM opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. PolyMet Mining Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $9.70.

PolyMet Mining Company Profile

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

