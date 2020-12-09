Two Sigma Securities LLC Buys New Shares in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Party City Holdco during the third quarter worth $36,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Party City Holdco during the third quarter worth $47,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Party City Holdco during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Party City Holdco by 89.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 21,590 shares during the period. 42.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Party City Holdco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.33.

PRTY opened at $5.29 on Wednesday. Party City Holdco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $5.59. The company has a market capitalization of $585.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 3.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average of $2.35.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.56. Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 62.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Party City Holdco Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 1,600,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James M. Harrison sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $693,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 164,074 shares in the company, valued at $505,347.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,620,536 shares of company stock valued at $8,343,988 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

