Two Sigma Securities LLC Buys Shares of 21,658 BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in BGC Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the second quarter worth $29,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 5.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 202,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 10,607 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 44.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 38,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGC Partners stock opened at $4.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.88. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $6.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64 and a beta of 1.75.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The firm had revenue of $455.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.05 million. On average, analysts predict that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 16th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BGC Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

BGC Partners Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Asia, France, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures.

