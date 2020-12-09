Two Sigma Securities LLC Buys Shares of 22,892 Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VSTM. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Verastem during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verastem during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Verastem during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Verastem during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Verastem by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

VSTM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

In other Verastem news, Director Timothy J. Barberich bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $108,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 218,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,060. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSTM opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Verastem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.72.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Verastem had a negative return on equity of 189.37% and a negative net margin of 590.19%. The company had revenue of $78.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.78 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

