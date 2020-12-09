Two Sigma Securities LLC Buys Shares of 23,248 CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)

Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 23,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Separately, Caxton Corp raised its stake in CTI BioPharma by 596.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 4,313,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,274,000 after buying an additional 3,694,157 shares during the last quarter. 46.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTIC opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.89. CTI BioPharma Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $4.03.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). On average, equities analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CTI BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

