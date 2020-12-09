Two Sigma Securities LLC Buys Shares of 26,496 Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPRX. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 228,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the second quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. now owns 283,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 47.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $5.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average of $3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $367.95 million, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.59.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 60.48% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The company had revenue of $29.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.22 million. As a group, analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $44,550.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,787,693 shares in the company, valued at $14,219,448.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.90.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome.

Featured Story: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.