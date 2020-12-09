Two Sigma Securities LLC Has $105,000 Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Two Sigma Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 68.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,244 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,925,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,458,772,000 after purchasing an additional 17,729,828 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,916,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,735,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,102,658 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 44,626,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,153,000 after buying an additional 5,370,310 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,792,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,118,000 after buying an additional 2,497,888 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.34.

NYSE HPE opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -605.00, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average is $9.79.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

