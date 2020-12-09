Two Sigma Securities LLC Has $105,000 Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Two Sigma Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,244 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Quantum Capital Management raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 3,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 8,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

NYSE:HPE opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.79. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -605.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 27.12%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Standpoint Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.34.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.