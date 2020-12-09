Two Sigma Securities LLC Invests $107,000 in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. 50.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLVS has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Clovis Oncology from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Clovis Oncology from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Clovis Oncology from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.92.

Shares of NASDAQ CLVS opened at $5.11 on Wednesday. Clovis Oncology has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $14.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.86. The company has a market capitalization of $451.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.09.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.34 million. Research analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

