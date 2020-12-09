Two Sigma Securities LLC Invests $26,000 in Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 60,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 248,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 23,327 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RMTI. ValuEngine upgraded Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 15th.

Rockwell Medical stock opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.25. Rockwell Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $3.85.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $15.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.40 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 47.94% and a negative return on equity of 146.49%. Research analysts expect that Rockwell Medical, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Medical Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

