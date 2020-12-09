Two Sigma Securities LLC Invests $33,000 in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP)

Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 36,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QEP Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of QEP Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QEP Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QEP Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, 55I LLC purchased a new position in shares of QEP Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 60.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on QEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of QEP Resources from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. QEP Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.53.

Shares of QEP opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.26. QEP Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.06 million, a P/E ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 4.88.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. QEP Resources had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $177.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QEP Resources, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 382.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

