Two Sigma Securities LLC Invests $34,000 in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 154.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 24,533 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,638 shares during the last quarter. 13.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VET stock opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.68. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.89.

VET has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC cut their target price on Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Vermilion Energy Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France.

