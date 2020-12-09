Two Sigma Securities LLC Invests $46,000 in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Party City Holdco by 136.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,078,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after buying an additional 5,813,873 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 9.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,053,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 263,051 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the third quarter worth approximately $7,718,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the third quarter worth approximately $4,528,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 34.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,717,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 438,200 shares during the period. 42.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Party City Holdco news, Director William S. Creekmuir acquired 29,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $99,118.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,432.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 141,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $272,369.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,620,536 shares of company stock valued at $8,343,988. Corporate insiders own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.33.

Shares of PRTY opened at $5.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.35. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $5.59. The company has a market capitalization of $585.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 3.16.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.56. Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 62.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Party City Holdco Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

