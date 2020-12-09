Two Sigma Securities LLC Invests $83,000 in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 584.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 36.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WTI has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial raised shares of W&T Offshore from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.68.

Shares of NYSE:WTI opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $311.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.17. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $6.10.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $72.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.82 million. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 51 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

