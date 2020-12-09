Two Sigma Securities LLC Invests $90,000 in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,743 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 94.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the second quarter valued at $107,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the third quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 17.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,356 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. 8.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Telefônica Brasil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

VIV stock opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $14.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.59.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 6.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Telefônica Brasil Profile

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

