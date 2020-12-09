Two Sigma Securities LLC Lowers Stake in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM)

Two Sigma Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned approximately 0.13% of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 13.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Appleton Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the third quarter worth $246,000. Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the third quarter worth $2,435,000. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 28.5% during the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 316,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 70,144 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 stock opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $30.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.91.

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

