Two Sigma Securities LLC Makes New $45,000 Investment in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,019,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 287,126 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 494.1% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 597,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 496,581 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 22,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter.

Get Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

NYSE:KYN opened at $6.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.13. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $14.94.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.