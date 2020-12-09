Two Sigma Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,420 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LTRPA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 224,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after buying an additional 61,208 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 162,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 71,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty TripAdvisor alerts:

In related news, CFO Brian J. Wendling sold 10,271 shares of Liberty TripAdvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $25,985.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,268.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Liberty TripAdvisor stock opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average is $2.40. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $7.76.

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.