Two Sigma Securities LLC Makes New Investment in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP)

Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 36,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in QEP Resources by 53.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,495,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981,700 shares during the last quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. raised its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 10.7% during the third quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. now owns 8,401,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after buying an additional 812,020 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 1.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,504,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after buying an additional 87,139 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QEP Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,113,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 16.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,724,666 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 393,894 shares during the last quarter. 60.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QEP Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:QEP opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. QEP Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $4.80. The stock has a market cap of $574.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 4.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $177.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.40 million. QEP Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 0.68%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QEP Resources, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QEP. BidaskClub raised QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on QEP Resources from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. QEP Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.53.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 382.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for QEP Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QEP Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.