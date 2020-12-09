Two Sigma Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 254.1% during the 3rd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 227,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 163,300 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 843.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 141,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 126,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,265,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,021,000 after purchasing an additional 110,260 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Vermilion Energy by 14.4% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 751,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after buying an additional 94,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.36% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy stock opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $16.89.

Several brokerages have commented on VET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Vermilion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France.

