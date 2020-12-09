Two Sigma Securities LLC Purchases New Holdings in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)

Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACB. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 12.9% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 328,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 37,690 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 59.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 418,049 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 23.5% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 22,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Aurora Cannabis by 455.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 785,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,823,000 after purchasing an additional 643,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACB opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 3.54. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.43.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $52.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.39 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 1,238.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%. Research analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACB shares. CIBC increased their price target on Aurora Cannabis from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

