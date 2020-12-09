Two Sigma Securities LLC Purchases New Stake in Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sesen Bio during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Sesen Bio by 29.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sesen Bio by 121.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 923,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 506,500 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Sesen Bio by 58.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sesen Bio by 17,732.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,303,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 1,296,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

SESN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sesen Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sesen Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Sesen Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

NASDAQ SESN opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $214.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.08. Sesen Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.01.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $11.24 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sesen Bio, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a systemically-administered product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of EpCAM-positive solid tumors.

