Two Sigma Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 17,950 TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 64.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 25.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

FTI stock opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. TechnipFMC plc has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $21.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -0.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.11.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 42.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FTI shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.89 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, October 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.60 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.24.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

