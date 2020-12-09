Two Sigma Securities LLC Sells 65,979 Shares of McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX)

Two Sigma Securities LLC trimmed its position in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) by 72.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 65,979 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in McEwen Mining were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in McEwen Mining by 28,251.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25,991 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in McEwen Mining in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in McEwen Mining in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in McEwen Mining by 49.8% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 45,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in McEwen Mining in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUX opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.09. The company has a market cap of $421.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.03. McEwen Mining Inc has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $1.53.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $27.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.60 million. McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 16.86% and a negative net margin of 140.63%. Analysts expect that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of McEwen Mining in a report on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. McEwen Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.31.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

