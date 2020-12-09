Two Sigma Securities LLC Sells 7,268 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Two Sigma Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,268 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weld Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 353.7% during the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 164,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 128,007 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $631,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 316,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 9,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TWO shares. Raymond James downgraded Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Two Harbors Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.82.

Shares of NYSE TWO opened at $6.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $15.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.90 and its 200 day moving average is $5.40.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $60.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.20 million. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 8.85% and a negative net margin of 139.57%. Two Harbors Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by residential mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

