Two Sigma Securities LLC Takes $115,000 Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 17,982 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,574 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter worth $45,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth $63,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter worth $64,000. 61.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 26th. ValuEngine lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $4.75 to $5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.78.

Shares of CLF opened at $13.04 on Wednesday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $13.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.57 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average of $6.92.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 196.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

