Two Sigma Securities LLC Takes $35,000 Position in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the third quarter valued at $105,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 237,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems stock opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.89. The company has a market cap of $569.33 million, a P/E ratio of -82.98 and a beta of 1.76. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.61% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $65.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.65 million. Research analysts anticipate that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.56.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

