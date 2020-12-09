Two Sigma Securities LLC Trims Holdings in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Two Sigma Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,651 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in Glu Mobile were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,212,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,936,000 after acquiring an additional 283,305 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 70,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 19,170 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 316,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 89,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 137,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 13,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLUU opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 316.67, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day moving average of $8.57.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $147.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.54 million. Equities analysts expect that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Masi Niccolo De sold 163,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $1,465,401.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 661,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,931,062.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Greg Brandeau sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 368,934 shares of company stock valued at $3,514,428 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GLUU. Zacks Investment Research raised Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Glu Mobile in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.80 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Glu Mobile from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.69.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

