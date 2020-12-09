Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Union Bankshares from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of UNB stock opened at $26.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.50 million, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.65 and its 200 day moving average is $20.75. Union Bankshares has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $38.79.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 14.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNB. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Union Bankshares by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Union Bankshares by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $485,000. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 23,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

About Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

