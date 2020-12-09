US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “US Foods Holding Corp. is a foodservice distributor. The company serves independent and multi-unit restaurants, healthcare and hospitality entities, government and educational institutions. US Foods Holding Corp. is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of US Foods from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.45.

USFD opened at $33.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.62. US Foods has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.94 and its 200 day moving average is $23.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.63 and a beta of 1.47.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that US Foods will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 57,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $1,766,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,499,236.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 14,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $432,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,455 shares of company stock worth $3,392,370 over the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,733,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,899,000 after purchasing an additional 6,198,930 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in US Foods by 8.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,655,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,090,000 after acquiring an additional 544,077 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in US Foods by 209.3% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,360,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,797 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in US Foods by 102.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,775,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in US Foods by 5.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,721,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,938,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

