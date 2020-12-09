ValuEngine Downgrades SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on SolarWinds from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SolarWinds from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on SolarWinds in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SolarWinds from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

SWI opened at $23.70 on Friday. SolarWinds has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.06 and its 200-day moving average is $20.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 263.36 and a beta of 1.20.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $260.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.42 million. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 3.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SolarWinds will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarWinds news, CEO Kevin B. Thompson sold 533,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $11,697,113.61. Also, EVP David Gardiner sold 57,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $1,286,429.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 726,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,317,062.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 727,091 shares of company stock worth $15,993,897 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 227.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the 2nd quarter worth about $189,000. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.