ValuEngine Downgrades UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on UBS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of UBS Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UBS Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.
UBS Group stock opened at $14.43 on Friday. UBS Group has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.10.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 475.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,076,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,380,000 after buying an additional 7,498,056 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in UBS Group by 210.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,888,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,338,000 after acquiring an additional 6,707,955 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in UBS Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 139,538,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,555,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506,395 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in UBS Group by 5,540.0% in the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,026,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in UBS Group by 65.9% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,670,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.77% of the company’s stock.
About UBS Group
UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.
