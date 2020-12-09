ValuEngine Downgrades UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on UBS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of UBS Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UBS Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

UBS Group stock opened at $14.43 on Friday. UBS Group has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.10.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 15.29%. Research analysts forecast that UBS Group will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 475.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,076,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,380,000 after buying an additional 7,498,056 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in UBS Group by 210.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,888,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,338,000 after acquiring an additional 6,707,955 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in UBS Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 139,538,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,555,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506,395 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in UBS Group by 5,540.0% in the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,026,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in UBS Group by 65.9% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,670,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.77% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

