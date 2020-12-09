ValuEngine Upgrades CITIC (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CITIC (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of CITIC stock opened at $3.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.74. CITIC has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $6.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

About CITIC

CITIC Limited operates in the financial services, resources and energy, manufacturing, engineering contracting, and real estate businesses in China and internationally. The company offers banking products and services; investment banking, brokerage, securities trading and lending, and asset management services; financial, wealth management, and trust services; and life, health, and accident insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

