ValuEngine Upgrades CITIC (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CITIC (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of CITIC stock opened at $3.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.74. CITIC has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $6.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.
About CITIC
