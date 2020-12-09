ValuEngine Upgrades Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CUE. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cue Biopharma from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.83.

CUE opened at $13.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.75. Cue Biopharma has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $31.69. The firm has a market cap of $404.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.99.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,142.70% and a negative return on equity of 63.69%. The business had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cue Biopharma will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cue Biopharma news, Director Cameron Gray bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 672,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,087,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Doheny Asset Management CA raised its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Cue Biopharma by 55.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Cue Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cue Biopharma by 14.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 4.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. 58.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

