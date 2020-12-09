ValuEngine Upgrades Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OPI. BidaskClub upgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Office Properties Income Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Shares of NASDAQ OPI opened at $23.90 on Friday. Office Properties Income Trust has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $35.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.72.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($1.36). The firm had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.27 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 4.35%. Research analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 23rd. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is 36.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,430,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,109,000 after buying an additional 117,035 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,477,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,982,000 after buying an additional 73,796 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,989,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,491,000. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

