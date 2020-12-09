ValuEngine Upgrades Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TSLX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James upgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE TSLX opened at $21.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.72. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $23.67.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.14. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 40.58%. The business had revenue of $71.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 137,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

