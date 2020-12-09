VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) Stock Position Raised by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) by 213.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 594,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404,700 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.53% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $17,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,722,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,428,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,691,000 after buying an additional 175,097 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,358,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,142,000 after buying an additional 227,067 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,419,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,225,000 after buying an additional 248,314 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,410,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,953,000 after purchasing an additional 48,149 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA ANGL opened at $31.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.87. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.13 and a 52-week high of $31.94.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.