VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) Stock Position Raised by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) by 213.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 594,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404,700 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.53% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $17,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 855,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,650,000 after buying an additional 158,502 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,487,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 64,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 25,920 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,448,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 705,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,252,000 after buying an additional 118,587 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ANGL opened at $31.91 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.13 and a 12 month high of $31.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.77 and its 200-day moving average is $29.87.

