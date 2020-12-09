Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by First City Capital Management Inc.

First City Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,933,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,180 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,940,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,402,000 after acquiring an additional 767,767 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.6% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 672,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,831,000 after acquiring an additional 508,897 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,092,000 after acquiring an additional 443,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,722,000.

Shares of VIG opened at $139.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.88. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $140.51.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

