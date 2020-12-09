Vaxcyte, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on December 9th (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Vaxcyte’s (NASDAQ:PCVX) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, December 9th. Vaxcyte had issued 15,625,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 12th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

PCVX has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Vaxcyte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $32.80 on Wednesday. Vaxcyte has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $58.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.54.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.03. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte will post -7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vaxcyte news, major shareholder Ra Capital Healthcare Fund Lp sold 266,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $13,520,581.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 80,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $4,203,220.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 568,295 shares of company stock worth $28,969,579 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vaxcyte by 2,859.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the 3rd quarter worth about $350,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the 3rd quarter worth about $492,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the 3rd quarter worth about $538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains causing significant invasive pneumococcal disease and antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate for protection against subtypes of Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting porphyromonas gingivalis.

