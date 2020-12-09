Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Viper Energy Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM opened at $12.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.31. Viper Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $26.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 307.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,833,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,305,000 after acquiring an additional 512,120 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $14,918,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 989,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 189,611 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1,007.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 582,943 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,039,000 after acquiring an additional 530,302 shares during the period. Finally, Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2019, it had mineral interests in 24,304 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88,946 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Read More: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.