Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Sold by Weld Capital Management LLC

Weld Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 38,777 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOYA. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Ossiam raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 385.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 84,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $4,629,900.00. Also, insider Christine Hurtsellers sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $1,625,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $58.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $63.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.40.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.22). Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.22%.

VOYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.73.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

