WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,573,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,328 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.82% of WEC Energy Group worth $249,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,929,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,124,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530,582 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 193.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,478,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,542,000 after purchasing an additional 974,466 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 896,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,070,000 after acquiring an additional 557,837 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,554,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,258,000 after acquiring an additional 514,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 702,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,026,000 after acquiring an additional 407,367 shares during the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 4,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $475,260.59. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 214,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,632,371.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 24,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total value of $2,505,470.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,194 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,426.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WEC shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.50.

NYSE WEC opened at $93.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.01 and a fifty-two week high of $109.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 14th will be issued a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

