Weld Capital Management LLC Buys 12,447 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Weld Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 52.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,447 shares during the quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 56.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 160.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 0.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 541,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mattel by 11.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Mattel by 4.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAT shares. ValuEngine downgraded Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. DA Davidson raised Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.64.

NASDAQ MAT opened at $16.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -1,613.00 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.76. Mattel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Mattel had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mattel Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

