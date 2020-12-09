Weld Capital Management LLC Has $422,000 Stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,447 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Mattel by 160.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Mattel by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Mattel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in Mattel in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Mattel in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MAT opened at $16.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. Mattel, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $16.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,613.00 and a beta of 1.38.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. Mattel had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on MAT. BidaskClub upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Mattel from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Mattel from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mattel from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.64.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

