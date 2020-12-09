Weld Capital Management LLC Has $436,000 Holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Weld Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,974 shares during the quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 256.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,923 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 222,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 45,158 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,014,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,392,000 after purchasing an additional 288,142 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 248,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 49,342 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

In related news, CFO C Erik Young bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 114,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,316.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Nimbley bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $296,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 427,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,913.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 190,000 shares of company stock worth $1,229,750 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.68. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $33.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.31.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. PBF Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post -9.06 EPS for the current year.

PBF has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Thursday, October 15th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $13.50 to $10.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.02.

PBF Energy Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.