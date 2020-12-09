Weld Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Weld Capital Management LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 194.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,460,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892,938 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,944,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,766,000 after purchasing an additional 40,388 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,274,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,854,000 after purchasing an additional 169,351 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,525,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,387,000 after purchasing an additional 243,864 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.8% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,950,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,644,000 after acquiring an additional 428,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 6,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $349,199.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 225,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,578,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 21,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,096,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 186,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,313,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 375,376 shares of company stock valued at $18,845,347 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.27.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $50.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $52.05.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

